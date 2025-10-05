Rush completed 14 of 20 passes for 179 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

Rush led the Ravens on a decent first drive that resulted in a field goal, completing all five of his pass attempts for 59 yards. Things imploded from there, however, as the Ravens turned in consecutive three-and-outs to end the first half before Rush threw three picks in the final two quarters. The one positive is that Rush was able to complete a long pass to Zay Flowers, salvaging the star receiver's fantasy day. Rush could be lined up for a Week 6 start against the Rams, pending Lamar Jackson's (hamstring) recovery.