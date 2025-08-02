Walker didn't practice Saturday due to a soft-tissue injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Walker has had a strong training camp and has emerged as a leading candidate to open the campaign as Baltimore's No. 4 receiver. It's not yet clear if he'll need to miss additional practices, but head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the wideout has put on "a lot of mileage" in camp, per Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. Walker played in nine regular-season games as a rookie last year, recording one catch for a 21-yard touchdown while also contributing on special teams.