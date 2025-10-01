default-cbs-image
Walker (oblique) did not practice Wednesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's a new injury for Walker, who had his snaps cut in Week 4 against the Chiefs, as he played just four offensive snaps after falling 20 total in Weeks 2 and 3. Walker is operating as a depth wideout and special teams player for the Ravens.

