Ravens' Devontez Walker: DNP with oblique injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (oblique) did not practice Wednesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's a new injury for Walker, who had his snaps cut in Week 4 against the Chiefs, as he played just four offensive snaps after falling 20 total in Weeks 2 and 3. Walker is operating as a depth wideout and special teams player for the Ravens.
