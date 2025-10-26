Walker (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Walker wasn't able to suit up for the Raven's last contest versus the Rams during Week 6 due to an oblique injury but is now clear of any injury designation. This season Walker has secured three targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores coming against the Browns. The wide receiver will have to wait till Week 9 to keep building his case as a reliable depth option for the team.