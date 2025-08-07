Ravens' Devontez Walker: Looks good in joint practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker made some impressive catches with the second-string offense during Thursday's joint practice with the Colts, Giana Han and Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner report.
After missing a few days with a soft-tissue injury, Walker is back in action and continuing his push for a depth role. Reports out of Baltimore camp suggest the 2024 fourth-round pick is having a nice summer, although he'll still have a hard time moving any higher than fourth on the depth chart before Week 1 -- behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins.
More News
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Returns to practice•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Dealing with soft-tissue injury•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Leading candidate for WR4 job•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Has minor offensive role as rookie•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Set for NFL debut•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Inactive for Week 6•