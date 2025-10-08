Walker didn't play a snap on offense in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

All 14 of Walker's snaps came on special teams Week 5 while Baltimore went with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace as its options at receiver. Walker made a splash in Week 2 with two touchdown catches in a win over the Browns, but in the three games since, he's managed just one 34-yard reception on one target.