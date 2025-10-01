Walker failed to record a single target in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Walker was not a part of the Ravens' offensive plans Sunday, as the wideout played just four of the team's 54 offensive snaps in the contest and was held without a target for the second time this season. Buried on Baltimore's wide receiver depth chart, the second-year wideout should continue to face an uphill battle for meaningful playing time. Barring injuries, Walker should not be trusted for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Texans.