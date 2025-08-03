Ravens' Devontez Walker: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (undisclosed) is practicing Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Walker was held out of practice Saturday with what was deemed a soft-tissue injury, but the issue appears to have been minor. That's great news for Walker, who has had a good camp so far and is pushing for Baltimore's No. 4 wideout role behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins. While Walker is in uniform Sunday, he's working off to the side and not taking part in team drills per Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun, so he may need another day or two to get back to full participation.
