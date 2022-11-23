Proche failed to secure both of his targets in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers.

Proche operated as the No. 3 wideout Sunday, playing just 25 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old could not make the most of his opportunities on a day when the offense struggled to put points on the board. Proche will be difficult to trust going forward and is likely best left out of fantasy lineups when the Ravens visit the Jaguars in Week 12.