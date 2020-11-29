site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-jaylon-ferguson-placed-on-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson: Placed on COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ferguson (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Ferguson is among the latest batch of players moved to the COVID-19 list from the team's current outbreak. The 24-year-old will be sidelined until he clears the league's virus-related protocols.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read