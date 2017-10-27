Ravens' Joe Flacco: Reportedly feeling better
According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Flacco (concussion) reported "feeling a little better" Friday morning in text messages with friends.
The Ravens figure to release an official update on Flacco's status at some point in the near future, but it's certainly encouraging to hear the player himself indicate things are progressing in the right direction after he was forced from Thursday's game after taking a big hit to his head. A timetable for Flacco's return to the field has not been provided yet, but he will need to be cleared of any concussion symptoms before he is able to do so.
