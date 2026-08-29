Cuevas caught both his targets for 15 yards in Friday's 41-3 preseason win over the Commanders.

Veterans Mark Andrews and Durham Smythe once again were kept off the field, leaving Cuevas and fellow rookie Matthew Hibner to handle most of the tight end duties. Cuevas, a fifth-round pick out of Alabama, caught Tyler Huntley's first pass of the night before connecting with Joe Fagnano for a short gain in the second quarter. Neither young TE stood out in the exhibition finale, and their battle for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart could extend into the regular season.