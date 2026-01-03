The Ravens elevated Kirkwood from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

Kirkwood will draw his first elevation of the 2025 season in Week 18. With Rashod Bateman (illness) ruled out for Sunday's divisional clash, Kirkwood will likely sit on the active roster as a depth wide receiver. The majority of the snaps at receiver will likely go to Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace and LaJohntay Wester, with Kirkwood unlikely to see much action unless one of the aforementioned players succumbs to injury.