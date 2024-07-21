Hamilton (elbow) is participating in full at practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Hamilton underwent surgery on his elbow earlier this year, but as expected, he is ready for training camp. He'll now start to work to try to live up to the lofty expectations he set for himself in the 2023 season, when he was selected to the All-Pro first team.
