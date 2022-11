Hamilton (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Hamilton was in the "same category" as starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who he described as "day-to-day." If the rookie first-rounder can't go in Week 12, Baltimore will likely lean on Chuck Clark and Geno Stone to take as many snaps at safety as they can handle Sunday.