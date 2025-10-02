default-cbs-image
Hamilton (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

It's the first time Hamilton has been on the injury report this season, and it's yet another injury for the Baltimore defense. Hamilton played 100 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and has logged 31 tackles (17 solo) and two pass breakups across four games this season.

