Hamilton tallied eight total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears.

Hamilton's eight tackles were the second-most on Baltimore's defense during Sunday's win, trailing Roquan Smith's 12-stop performance. The Notre Dame product has now recorded 43 total tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble over six appearances this season. He's expected to remain an integral part of Baltimore's defensive success heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins on Thursday night.