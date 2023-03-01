Hamilton received wrist surgery, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Hamilton will now be out indefinitely but is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the summer, according to head coach John Harbaugh. The wrist injury did not cause the 2022 first-round pick to miss any time during the season, and the Ravens are optimistic the same will be true for training camp.
More News
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Collects sack, career high in stops•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Ties season high with six stops•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Expected to suit up•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Deemed questionable•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Logs limited practice Wednesday•