Jackson completed 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added seven carries for 16 yards and another score in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Chargers on Monday night.

Jackson had a very quiet first half through the air until the final drive before halftime, when he recorded completions of nine and 22 yards to Justice Hill and Zay Flowers, respectively, before capping off the possession with a 40-yard touchdown strike to Rashod Bateman. Jackson then put together an efficient second half that included a six-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews early in the fourth quarter, but he ultimately tied his second-lowest pass-attempt total of the last eight games. Jackson did log his first rushing touchdown since Week 4 as well with a nifty 10-yard designed run just before the midway point of the second quarter, making it a fruitful fantasy night overall. Jackson and the Ravens will now set their sights on a Week 13 home showdown against the Eagles late Sunday afternoon.