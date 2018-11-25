Ravens' Matt Judon: Records three sacks in win
Judon logged five tackles (three solo), three sacks and once forced fumble during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders.
Judon had one of his strongest outings of the 2018 in Week 12, reaching quarterback Derek Carr on an outstanding three occasions. The third-year pro also recorded a key forced fumble, which veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs ultimately returned for a touchdown. Judon will look to record another strong performance against the Falcons on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...