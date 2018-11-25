Judon logged five tackles (three solo), three sacks and once forced fumble during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders.

Judon had one of his strongest outings of the 2018 in Week 12, reaching quarterback Derek Carr on an outstanding three occasions. The third-year pro also recorded a key forced fumble, which veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs ultimately returned for a touchdown. Judon will look to record another strong performance against the Falcons on Sunday.