Ravens' Mike Green: Active in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Green did not practice Friday with a new injury he appeared to sustain in Thursday's practice. The active status implies Green has overcome the injury enough to play in Sunday's divisional contest against the Browns. The defensive end leads the Ravens with seven quarterback hits, and his presence is a strong boost for the team's defense going into a key matchup.