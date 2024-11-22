Agholor (illness) returned to practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Agholor was under the weather Thursday. Assuming he practices again Saturday, Agholor should be ready for Monday night's game against the Chargers. Agholor has topped 36 yards in a game just once all season, but he does have a pair of touchdown catches over the last four games.
