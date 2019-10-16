Boyle caught two of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bengals.

Boyle hauled in multiple passes for the first time since Week 3. The big-bodied target was targeted at least three times in each of the first three games of the season, but has seen just seven targets since. The Ravens pass offense hasn't been quite what it was since the a dynamic opening two weeks to the season. Though far from the Ravens' top target, that has had a ripple effect for Boyle. The good news is that the Ravens can turn it around Sunday against the league's 25th-ranked pass defense, Seattle.