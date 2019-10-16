Ravens' Nick Boyle: Targeted four times in win
Boyle caught two of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bengals.
Boyle hauled in multiple passes for the first time since Week 3. The big-bodied target was targeted at least three times in each of the first three games of the season, but has seen just seven targets since. The Ravens pass offense hasn't been quite what it was since the a dynamic opening two weeks to the season. Though far from the Ravens' top target, that has had a ripple effect for Boyle. The good news is that the Ravens can turn it around Sunday against the league's 25th-ranked pass defense, Seattle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Best Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...