Ricard (undisclosed) didn't practice this week due to a soft-tissue injury but is expected to resume practicing the week after the preseason concludes, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.

Ricard won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Commanders, but the fullback will then have two weeks to get up to speed before the Ravens begin regular-season play Sept. 7 against the Bills. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career in 2024.