Bateman brought in five of seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

Bateman finished second in receptions and receiving yards for the Ravens behind Mark Andrews, while also setting the pace in targets. Bateman recorded his first touchdown of the season on a three-yard grab just before halftime, and the fifth-year pro has now upped his yardage total over that of the prior game in consecutive contests heading into a Week 4 road showdown with the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.