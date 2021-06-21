Bateman impressed during mandatory minicamp, and there's a belief that he will be a Day 1 contributor as a rookie, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The first-rounder reportedly did not look "like a rookie" during Baltimore's recent minicamp and has drawn praise from teammates and coaches alike. Bateman's path to immediate impact was in some question when the Ravens selected him, given that the team already has Marquise Brown in one spot and signed Sammy Watkins during the offseason. However, it looks like Bateman is playing his way into a role. His development will be among the biggest storylines out of training camp next month.