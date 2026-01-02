Bateman (illness) is not participating in the early portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bateman appears on track to miss all three of Baltimore's practice sessions ahead of Sunday's night's regular-season finale against the Steelers, which will determine the victor of the AFC North title. Given the significance of Sunday's divisional matchup, the Ravens may list Bateman as questionable even if he's indeed unable to practice in any capacity Friday, in order to give him every opportunity to contribute on offense DeAndre Hopkins and Devontez Walker will benefit from increased playing time if Bateman can't go.