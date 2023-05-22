Bateman (foot) took the field Monday for Baltimore's first OTA practice, Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com reports.
Coming back from Lisfranc surgery in November, the 23-year-old wideout resumed running in April and was working out with new teammate Odell Beckham in mid-May. While he may have limitations this spring given the serious nature of last year's injury, Bateman seems to be on track for Week 1 in a new-look Ravens offense with OC Todd Monken calling the shots and Beckham and first-round pick Zay Flowers competing for WR snaps/targets.