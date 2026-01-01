Bateman (illness) wasn't present for practice Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Bateman missed Wednesday's session, so the wideout now has just one opportunity to participate in practice ahead of Sunday's night's regular-season finale against the Steelers. With the AFC North title on the line, we'd expect Bateman to do anything he can to be available for the contest, but he may need to work fully Friday in order to head into the weekend without an injury designation.