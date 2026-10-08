Bateman (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

According to Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore, Bateman was donning a red no-contact jersey during the open portion of Thursday's practice, but he was evidently able to do enough on the field to upgrade to full activity after a limited listing Wednesday. Though Bateman looks like he'll be ready to go for Sunday's game in Atlanta, he could be at the receiving end of passes from Tyler Huntley, who directed the first-team offense for a second straight day Thursday while starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) remained sidelined for practice. The Ravens will likely decide on Jackson's status for Sunday following Friday's session.