Ravens' Roquan Smith: Dealing with knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Smith racked up 14 tackles and played 100 percent of snaps in Baltimore's Week 15 win over the Bengals, though he apparently came away with a knee injury as well. The severity of the issue should become clearer as the week of practice progresses.
