Smith recorded 12 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears.

The 28-year-old returned Sunday after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He led the Ravens' defense in total tackles for the third time this season in Week 8, posting his second double-digit stop performance. Smith has now tallied 46 total tackles (31 solo) through five games this season. He's expected to remain a viable IDP option heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins on Thursday night.