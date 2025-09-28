Ravens' Roquan Smith: Exits with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury.
Smith sustained the injury in the second quarter, and he has been taken to the locker room to evaluate the issue and determine whether he can return. Trenton Simpson and Jay Higgins are candidates to see increased work at inside linebacker for as long as Smith is out of the contest.
