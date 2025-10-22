Ravens' Roquan Smith: Logs full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
A hamstring injury prevented Smith from playing in Weeks 5 and 6. The veteran linebacker has benefited from the additional rest courtesy of the Ravens' Week 7 bye, and his ability to practice in full Wednesday suggests he'll be active for Sunday's game against the Bears. Smith's return will revert Trenton Simpson to a rotational/depth role at inside linebacker.