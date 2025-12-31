default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Smith may have tweaked his hamstring during Baltimore's Week 17 win over Green Bay, when he posted three tackles (one solo) while playing 41 of 47 defensive snaps (87.2 percent). The eighth-year linebacker will have two more chances to log a full practice ahead of Sunday's AFC North tilt against the Steelers.

More News