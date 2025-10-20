Smith (hamstring) expressed optimism Monday that he would be cleared to return for the Ravens' Week 8 home clash against the Bears on Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was sidelined for the Ravens' last two games due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Chiefs in Week 4. He benefited from extra rest courtesy of the Week 7 bye, but his practice participation over the coming week will provide clarity on his chances of returning for Week 8. The veteran linebacker compiled 34 tackles (24 solo) and returned a fumble for a touchdown across four regular-season games prior to his injury.