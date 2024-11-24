Smith (hamstring) did not practice Saturday but is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Smith suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers. The injury prevented Smith from practicing all week, but he has not been ruled out for Monday's game. If he does end up playing, Smith could operate on a limited snap count, which would open the door for Chris Board and Malik Harrison to see an uptick in playing time at inside linebacker.