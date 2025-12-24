Ravens' Roquan Smith: Reaches double-digit stops again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith racked up 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's Week 16 loss to New England.
Smith was a tackling machine, as usual, leading Baltimore in stops and logging double-digit tackles for the fifth straight game. The veteran linebacker is up to 124 tackles on the campaign, which is tied for 11th in the NFL despite the fact that Smith missed two games earlier in the season.
