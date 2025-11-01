Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Eight stops in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buchanan recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 28-6 win over the Dolphins.
Buchanan continued to play the majority of defensive snaps, though Trenton Simpson also rotated onto the field. Buchanan continued his strong rookie season, as he's now logged at least eight tackles in four of his last six games.
