Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Makes seven tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buchanan finished with seven tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 32-14 loss to the Bengals.
The rookie fourth-round pick also played on at least 58 percent of the defensive snaps for the 11th time in 12 games this season. Buchanan now has 87 tackles (48 solo) on the year, to go along with a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
More News
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Logs eight tackles•
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Slow day against Cleveland•
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Post six tackles vs. Minnesota•
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Eight stops in win•
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Looking good for Thursday•
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Considered limited Monday•