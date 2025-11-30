default-cbs-image
Buchanan finished with seven tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 32-14 loss to the Bengals.

The rookie fourth-round pick also played on at least 58 percent of the defensive snaps for the 11th time in 12 games this season. Buchanan now has 87 tackles (48 solo) on the year, to go along with a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

