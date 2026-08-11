Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Making progress in recovery

Head coach Jesse Minter said Tuesday that Buchanan (knee) is progressing in his recovery and could be available for the Ravens' regular-season opener against the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 13, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Buchanan continues to progress in his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in December. Minter praised the second-year linebacker's rehab and expressed optimism that Buchanan would be available for Week 1 in Indianapolis. Buchanan logged 93 tackles (49 solo), including 0.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season games in his rookie campaign.