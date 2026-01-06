Buchanan successfully underwent surgery on his torn ACL on Tuesday, Giana Han of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The 2025 fourth-round pick from California tore his ACL in the Week 15 win over the Bengals. Prior to injury, Buchanan was having an impressive rookie campaign, recording 93 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble across 14 contests. Once fully healthy, he's expected to remain an integral part of the Ravens' linebacker corps.