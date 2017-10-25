Ravens' Tim Williams: Ruled out for Thursday
Williams (thigh) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
The rookie out of Alabama missed each of the last two games with a thigh injury and Baltimore's quick turnaround this week will prevent him from making his return until Nov. 5 against the Titans at the earliest. Without Williams' presence on the outside, Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith stand to see most of the work at weakside linebacker against the Dolphins.
