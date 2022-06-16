Phillips is one of three alternative starters for the Ravens' left tackle spot if Ronnie Stanley is not ready to go by Week 1, Kevin Eck of the team's official site reports.

Phillips played 10 games with five starts in 2021 before missing the final three games of the season with a knee injury. The 2020 third-round pick sat out seven games between two stints on the Ravens' injured reserve. If Phillips remains healthy this offseason, he should serve as a possible Week 1 starter along with Ja'Wuan James and Patrick Mekari, according to Eck.