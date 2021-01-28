Snead isn't sure if he'll re-sign with the Ravens this offseason, according to the team's official website.

The 28-year-old slot receiver is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, coming off a 33/432/3 receiving line in 13 regular-season games in 2020. Snead's tenacity made him a good fit in Baltimore's run-heavy offense, but the team may reconsider its priorities at wide receiver, perhaps looking for players with more ability to separate from defensive back. 2020 third-round pick Devin Duvernay would be one option to replace Snead if the veteran doesn't end up re-signing with Baltimore.