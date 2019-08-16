Peterson carried the ball four times for 31 yards in the Redskins' second preseason game against the Bengals on Thursday.

Peterson received carries on the team's first two offensive drives. He made an immediate impression, breaking off a 26-yard gain on his first rush of the contest. Entering the season with 13,318 career-rushing yards, Peterson has nothing to prove in preseason action, though he appears prepared for his 14th professional season. With Derrius Guice (knee) still not cleared for contact, Peterson could be in line to receive the bulk of the team's carries to begin the campaign.