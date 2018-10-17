Peterson (undisclosed) didn't take part in the part of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Peterson tended to a trio of injuries last week, earning a limited tag on all three injury reports. He proceeded to tough out issues with his shoulder, ankle and knee during Sunday's 23-17 win against the Panthers, racking up 97 yards on 17 carries. Peterson likely will be listed with at least one of those concerns on Wednesday's injury report, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to participate in some fashion.