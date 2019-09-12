Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Will start moving forward
Peterson is in line to start in place of Derrius Guice after the latter had surgery to repair a torn meniscus, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Less than a week removed from being a healthy scratch in the Redskins' season opener, Peterson will be the early-down back as long as Guice is sidelined. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Guice is "out indefinitely," so Peterson appears as if he'll get an extended run in the role. Peterson will yield passing-down reps to Chris Thompson, but the 34-year-old should be relevant after accounting for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last season.
