Redskins' Case Keenum: Struggles in second preseason game
Keenum completed three of seven passes for 52 yards in the team's second game of the preseason against the Bengals on Thursday.
Keenum played three offensive series', leading the first-team offense. He was largely ineffective, though did show some rapport with veteran tight end Vernon Davis, connecting with him on 17 and 26-yard passes. While Keenum is expected to be the starter in Week 1 against the Eagles, he hasn't looked very strong early on with his new team, completing seven of 16 pass attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown through two preseason games. Both rookie Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy (foot/leg) could push Keenum to be the leader of the offense if he doesn't pick up his performance quickly.
