Keenum completed three of seven passes for 52 yards in the team's second game of the preseason against the Bengals on Thursday.

Keenum played three offensive series', leading the first-team offense. He was largely ineffective, though did show some rapport with veteran tight end Vernon Davis, connecting with him on 17 and 26-yard passes. While Keenum is expected to be the starter in Week 1 against the Eagles, he hasn't looked very strong early on with his new team, completing seven of 16 pass attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown through two preseason games. Both rookie Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy (foot/leg) could push Keenum to be the leader of the offense if he doesn't pick up his performance quickly.