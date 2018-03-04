Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Could stay in D.C.
Cravens may end up staying with the Redskins, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports. "We're not trading [Cravens]," Gruden said. "I just saw that on the ticker. He's still a member of this football team and we have every intention of seeing where he's at. I'll have to talk to him and see where he's at mentally. Physically, I know he's going to be in great shape. The big thing is, is this something that he wants to do?"
Cravens stepped away from football shortly before the 2017 regular-season opener for a mixture of personal and health-related reasons. He applied for reinstatement in mid-February and quickly was granted the request, but there were widespread rumors that the Redskins planned to trade or release him due to the unusual circumstances last season. Head coach Jay Gruden suggested otherwise, saying the team has no plans to trade its 2016 second-round pick. Cravens made the most of his 295 defensive snaps as a rookie in 2016, piling up 34 tackles, a sack and an interception in 11 games while displaying the versatility to play both safety and nickel linebacker. Redskins Senior VP of Player Personnel Doug Williams recently said that Cravens underwent targeted treatment for post-concussion syndrome, hinting that the safety's decision to step away from football was at least partially related to concerns about brain injuries.
